Ex-Indians slugger Albert Belle's arrest stems from indecent exposure to minors

More details have surfaced surrounding former Cleveland Indians slugger Albert Belle's arrest, who faces charges for indecent exposure and DUI.

Police records in Maricopa County indicate that Belle, 51, was booked on Sunday, March 25.

According to the Salt River Police Department, Belle and another adult were arrested after they were accused of exposing themselves to two adults and two minors in a soccer stadium parking lot.

Belle was stopped by police because his vehicle matched the description of the suspects in the indecent exposure call.

He and the other adult were booked. Belle's charges include:

2 counts of indecent exposure

1 count of DUI-liquor/drugs/vapors/combo

1 count of DUI w/BAC of .08 or more

The former All-Star played 8 seasons with the Cleveland Indians. He hit 242 home runs while playing with the Tribe.

Belle has had numerous run-ins with police over the years. He served 90 days in an Arizona jail in 2006 after conviction for stalking a former girlfriend. He is also known for countless clashes with teammates, opposing players, and even fans in the stand during his playing years.

