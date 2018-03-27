Northeast Ohio weather: More rain tonight

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A cold front will be tracking through early in the morning. More rain is in the forecast tonight. Most of us will get an additional .25" to .50" of rain after 8:00 p.m. The latest data is suggesting the rain will be moving out of the lakeshore counties by 8:00 a.m. tomorrow. The risk of light rain and drizzle will continue south of Cleveland most of the day however. There may even be some breaks in the clouds east of Cleveland tomorrow afternoon. The active pattern continues this week with a strong front moving in later Thursday. More rain will overspread the region Thursday afternoon and night.

