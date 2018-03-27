Facing backlash, Cleveland RTA expected to delay fare increase for at least a year

A 2018 fare increase that was scheduled to take effect in August is now expected to be put on hold for at least 12 months by the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority's Board of Trustees.

“We need to take a look at the possibility of modifying our fare structure to best assure fairness and equity to our customers,” said Joe Calabrese, RTA’s CEO and General Manager.

The Board of Trustees is expected to approve the recommendation from the Operational Planning and Infrastructure Committee for the fare hike delay during Tuesday's meeting. An agreement was met after several residents addressed concerns.

The RTA Board is NOT expected to raise fares at tomorrow’s board meeting. The Board is expected to approve the recommendation that the committee made at the February meeting to NOT raise fares in August.

The RTA will now hold a comprehensive fare study to figure out the best way to move forward with the operating budget.

“It’s critical that we study if there is a way to join with community partners to offer lower fares for our customers with lower incomes,” Calabrese added.

RTA's CEO says that transit systems across the country are suffering from decreased ridership due to reduced gas prices, an increase in telecommuting, and more Uber and Lyft rides.

The Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

