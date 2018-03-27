Elyria City Schools issue plan to make up school time lost during snow days

Students in the Elyria City School District will have to attend two extra school days to make up for time lost from snow days during the winter season.

Schools in the district experienced seven calamity snow days over the winter. Oakwood Elementary school experience 10 days, which includes several days lost due to electrical outages.

The school district was permitted five calamity days by the former state formula. Days must be made up if missed days exceeded five days.

Students who are part of the Elyria City School District must attend the additional days scheduled for Monday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 12.

Children who attend Oakwood Elementary School must attend an extra three makeup days, totaling five makeup days.

