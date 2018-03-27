Woman’s act of kindness inspires others to donate prom dresses to victims of Garden Valley apartment fire

On Monday, at least 60 residents were displaced by a massive blaze that engulfed a Garden Valley Avenue apartment building. Dozens of people lost their belongings and home in the fire.

To honor her brother, who was a victim of gun violence, Ronesha Neal is donating her prom dress to a young lady who lost everything she owned in the fire.

TyReese Neal was killed on March 2, 2017. He donated his organs and saved the lives of six others, according to a Facebook post.

In honor of her brother TyReese Neal, Ronesha decided to donate her prom dress to a young lady who’ve lost her belongings in the fire that destroyed about 60 apartments in Garden Valley Monday morning. She also wants to get their hair and nails done to complete the look. Ronesha states she knows how it feels to lose something because on March 2nd 2017 she lost her brother TyReese Neal due to gun violence. TyReese donated his organs and saved 6 lives, Ronesha wants to honor her brother by giving back also. Since her contribution, many young ladies decided to follow in her footsteps to donate their prom dresses to other young ladies in need too. Please help them make this come true by joining the “ReeseCup drive” to give back in her brother TyReese Neal memory and honor.

Ronesha wants to pay tribute to her brother by giving back to somebody else who is in need.

Her act of kindness has inspired others to donate their prom dresses.

