LiAngelo Ball declares for the 2018 NBA Draft

LiAngelo Ball hopes to be the second of the Ball brothers to join the NBA.

Yahoo Sports story: LiAngelo Ball enters the 2018 NBA draft. https://t.co/AL63yRsTZL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2018

This morning LiAngelo submitted early-entry paperwork to enter the June draft.

The 19-year-old has been playing overseas Vytautas Prienu, a professional team in Lithuania . - Where he averaged a league-leading 15.7 points and 2.9 rebounds and is shooting 45 percent a game from 3-point range.

There are a lot of moving parts but it seems as if LiAngelo is trying to mature from the UCLA shoplifting scandal in China.

