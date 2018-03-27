Brunswick man dies after being stabbed by roommate

Police say a man stabbed his roommate to death Sunday evening at their apartment.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Clearbrooke Drive around 9 p.m.

Tial Ceu, 34, died of multiple stab wounds.

The roommate, Bawi Thang, 34, also suffered stab wounds.

Thank was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Emergency Room in Brunswick and then taken by Life Flight to MetroHealth Hospital.

Thang's condition has not been released.

Brunswick police say they are still investigating and no charges have been filed at this time.

