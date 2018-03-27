2 Baton Rouge officers will not be prosecuted in the death of Alton Sterling

The two officers who killed a Louisiana man during an altercation July 2016 will not be prosecuted.

Alton Sterling, a black man, was shot in the chest and back during a struggle with two white police officers. Just before the shooting, one of those officers yelled that Sterling had a gun. A gun was later recovered from Sterling’s pocket.

State investigators received the case in May of 2017 after the U.S. Department of Justice announced it would not be pursuing civil rights charges against the officers. The office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is deciding whether the officers should face any state criminal charges, such as manslaughter.

AG Landry said both officers acted in a 'justified and reasonable' matter.

