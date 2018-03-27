Johnny Football prepping for a comeback

Johnny Manziel in his days as a Cleveland Brown. (Source: WOIO)

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is working on a return to the big stage.

Tuesday, Manziel will work out at his alma mater Texas A&M for his Pro Day workout. He will be throwing in front of all 32 teams today.

Johnny Manziel warming up pic.twitter.com/F1bXv1plAj — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 27, 2018

Manziel has had a pretty rocky career since his college days. Poor performance on the gridiron and drug relapses put not only his career, but his life in jeopardy.

But as Johnny would say, it's "Comeback SZN".

The 25-year-old Manziel has been out of the NFL since being released by the Browns in March 2016.

Manziel is taking advantage of the pro day circuit to get in front of scouts.

Last week he threw during the University of San Diego's Pro Day.

Johnny Manziel threw at the University of San Diego's pro day today with 12 NFL teams in attendance ?? pic.twitter.com/gdEjHJJgD4 — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2018

Following these workouts, Manziel plans to play in the Spring League, a developmental football league in Austin, Texas beginning on Mar. 28.

His rights are currently held by the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats

