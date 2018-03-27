Parma police arrest bank robber

Police have arrested the man accused of robbing the Citizen's Bank at 7360 York Road on March 14.

Officers say Lawrence Simko, 42 or Parma, entered the bank around 9:30 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

The note also indicated he had a gun.

Simko took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.

Parma police took Simko into custody on March 23.

He is now charged with aggravated robbery.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.