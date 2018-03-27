Parma police arrest bank robber - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Parma police arrest bank robber

Lawrence Simko. (Source: Parma police)
PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

Police have arrested the man accused of robbing the Citizen's Bank at 7360 York Road on March 14.

Officers say Lawrence Simko, 42 or Parma, entered the bank around 9:30 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

The note also indicated he had a gun.

Simko took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.

Parma police took Simko into custody on March 23. 

He is now charged with aggravated robbery.

