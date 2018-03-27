Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department investigating goldfish deaths as possible workplace violence

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of two pet goldfish.

A probation officer filed a complaint on Feb. 15 saying she went to feed her fish in her office at the Marion Building on West 3rd Street, but someone had dumped all of the fish food and pellets into the fish bowl.

The goldfish died.

One week later, that same officer was notified her replacement pet had died.

She was told a Purell bottle was laying next to the fishbowl and it appeared the bottle was poured into the bowl.

The officer also stated in an incident report it appeared White Out was also poured into the bowl.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said this is an on-going investigation into possible workplace violence and would not comment further.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.