LEGOLAND Discovery Center is recruiting kids for its creative crew

LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Columbus is having a creative contest for all mini LEGO fans in the area.

The competition will be to select their 2018 Creative Crew — a group of about 10 LEGO-obsessed kids from Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia, Kentucky, or Pennsylvania.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus is looking for imaginative and enthusiastic children ages 6 to 10 to join!

A new Creative Crew will be chosen every year, but this year will be special because the kids will have bonus responsibilities for the opening.

The kids will help select the Master Model Builder and help with the grand opening ceremony.

The selected kids will also receive a free annual pass for themselves and a parent to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus when it opens later this year.

How To Submit

To enter, mini builders should submit a photo or 30-second video (with parental permission) via LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus Facebook page of their best LEGO creation and share why it represents them!

Entries will be accepted March 23 - April 9 and the winners will be announced on their Facebook page on Friday, April 13.

For more information and to enter, please visit http://woobox.com/btuj5q.

