Black Bear invades Northeast Ohio backyard for bird feed (video)

A black bear surfaced online when he was caught on video rummaging through a family's bird feeder.

The incident occurred in Chardon. The bear appeared from the backwoods of the home.

The homeowner thought the sight was pretty cool and posted on Facebook.

Here are a few tips if you ever make an encounter with a bear:

If you encounter a bear stop what you are doing and evaluate the situation. Identify yourself by speaking in a calm, pleasing tone. Back away slowly, preferably in the direction you came. Walk, don't run, and keep your eye on the bear so you can see how it will react.

In the meantime enjoy the video and witness the curious case of "Billy"...the bear. (Yes, we named him)

