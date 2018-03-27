Hands down, local high school artist recognized nationally for drawings

Revere High School artist Camille Volk was received national recognition for her portfolio of drawings that feature her family's hands.

The soft-spoken artist who will pursue a chemical engineering degree after graduating from high school learned recently she has been awarded a National Gold Medal, A National Silver Medal, A National Silver Medal Portfolio with Distinction, and an American Visions Gold Medal Award from the National Scholastic Art and Writing Competition. In June Volk will receive her medals at a ceremony in Carnegie Hall, in New York City.

“So far this has been the high point of my high school career,” Volk said.

Volk describes her time creating as a great “stress reliever.”

“Freshman and Sophomore year it would be a great stress reliever with the challenges of high school,” Volk admits readily. “It’s always been good to have art classes.”

“It’s a great accomplishment for her,” Volk’s father Jay Volk said. But then concedes there is a friendly family competition to see which of her drawings are recognized. Several pieces that feature her mother’s and brother’s hands are currently on display in New York City while a piece drawn from a photo of dad’s hands stayed home.

The Revere High School Facebook page recognized Volk and noted that Scholastic Art Awards chooses about 300 works for medals out of about 300,000 submitted pieces. Typically only 10 portfolios are selected for national awards.

