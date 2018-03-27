Is it legal to buy your minor child a beer in a bar in Ohio? (It is)

Ohio has a couple of strange laws on the books when it comes to alcohol.

One involves drinking with your child in a bar the other involves Santa Claus.

Alcohol laws and rules are enforced by the Ohio Department of Commerce, Liquor Control.

Buying your child alcohol: legal

Whether this is a good idea or not is up to each parent.

Confirmed by the Division of Liquor Control it is legal to buy your underage child alcohol in a bar or restaurant which is spelled out in the Ohio Revised Code.

4301.69 Underage persons offenses concerning. (A) Except as otherwise provided in this chapter, no person shall sell beer or intoxicating liquor to an underage person, shall buy beer or intoxicating liquor for an underage person, or shall furnish it to an underage person, unless given by a physician in the regular line of the physician's practice or given for established religious purposes or unless the underage person is supervised by a parent, spouse who is not an underage person, or legal guardian.

This law states it is legal for a physician, for religious reasons and for a parent to buy or provide alcohol to a minor. It's also legal for a spouse who is of age to buy alcohol for their husband or wife who isn't of age.

What's important to note is any bar or restaurant that holds a liquor license can refuse to sever anyone. Some bars and restaurants have policies, and they are within their rights, not to serve a minor that would fall into the above conditions.

Ho! Ho! No, no!

When it comes to the advertising of alcohol there's a whole list of do's and don'ts in the Ohio Revised Code.

For example:

4301:1-1-44 Advertising. (4) No advertisement shall represent, portray, or make any reference to Santa Claus.

This law doesn't want children associating Santa with alcohol and decide to start drinking.

But not included are things like cartoons or animals in the advertising of alcohol.

