President Trump coming to Ohio to address Local 18 employees

President Donald Trump will visit Northeast Ohio Thursday, March 29 to promote his infrastructure plan.

White House officials say the president will give remarks to staff at Local 18 at a Richfield training facility.

The International Union of Operational Engineers will hold an engagement for officials and the President will speak shortly after.

The White House said the president will promote his plans to rebuild and repair the nation's roads and bridges.

Trump asked Congress in February to consider using a $200 billion federal investment to leverage more than $1 trillion in state, local and private funding to pay for improvements to the nation's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, bridges, ports and airports.

Trump has promoted the plan as one that would garner bipartisan support, but it has received a cool reception on Capitol Hill.

