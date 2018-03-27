NFL makes changes with new 'catch rule'

NFL owners met in Orlando, Florida and unanimously passed a new and improved "catch rule".

This comes after a handful of controversial calls involving receptions in some pretty big games.

See Dez Bryant below

On Jan 11, 2015, @DezBryant thought he caught the ball. Upon further review, the officials said he didn't.



“I was just reaching for the goal line, how is that not a catch?”



3 years later, we're still trying to figure out what a catch is, let alone if this was actually a catch. pic.twitter.com/F6MqdfqXq9 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 11, 2018

The owners voted on the change 32-0 basically rewriting the rulebook.

The catch rule initiated by Roger Goodell will eliminate the requirement to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of going to the ground.

Instead, it will define a catch with a simpler three-step process: A receiver must control of the ball, establish himself in bounds and perform a football move such as taking a third step or lunging with the ball in hand.

The playing rules & bylaws approved by @NFL clubs this morning pic.twitter.com/vyfeqLybLl — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) March 27, 2018

