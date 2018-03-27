NFL makes changes with new 'catch rule' - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

NFL makes changes with new 'catch rule'

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

NFL owners met in Orlando, Florida and unanimously passed a new and improved  "catch rule". 

This comes after a handful of controversial calls involving receptions in some pretty big games. 

The owners voted on the change 32-0 basically rewriting the rulebook. 

The catch rule initiated by Roger Goodell will eliminate the requirement to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of going to the ground.

Instead, it will define a catch with a simpler three-step process: A receiver must control of the ball, establish himself in bounds and perform a football move such as taking a third step or lunging with the ball in hand.

