Off-duty Cleveland policeman exchanges gunfire with robbery suspects at MetroPCS

Shots were exchanged Tuesday night between an off-duty Cleveland police officer and two unidentified suspects during an attempted robbery at MetroPCS.

According to Cleveland Police, no injuries have been reported and the suspects escaped.

The incident occurred at about 7:43 p.m. at 5853 Broadway Ave.

Here's the latest statement by police:

Today at approximately 7:43pm officers responded to 5853 Broadway Avenue for a call for shots fired at the Metro PCS store. The preliminary information indicates that an off duty Cleveland Police Officer was inside of the store as a patron when two males entered the store with guns and attempted to rob the establishment and the customers. The off duty officer intervened and shots were fired outside of the store. The suspects fled in a vehicle. No injuries are reported.

