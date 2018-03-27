$100 might be sitting in your mailbox -- here's how it got there

Valpak issues over 39 million coupon envelopes to residences across the country every month.

But did you know the discount purveyor randomly gives away $100 checks that are real and ready to cash?

Yes, it's true.

The checks come in specially-marked envelopes with no strings attached, just cold hard cash.

Need-to-know tip: Keep an eye out for the "Congratulation $100 Instant Winner" wrap.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.