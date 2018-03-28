Northeast Ohio weather: More rain likely tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Things are looking fairly quiet tonight. Some spotty showers or drizzle are still possible south of Cleveland. Widespread fog could develop again east of Cleveland. We are monitoring another storm that will quickly track in here just after the morning drive tomorrow. This will bring the area another super soaker with a half to one inch of rain. The rain will overspread the area after 8:00 a.m. The heaviest rain falls tomorrow afternoon and night. Colder air builds in by Friday morning and this could end as a little snow early Friday morning. The rest of the day will feature a mostly cloudy sky with more breaks in the clouds later in the afternoon.

