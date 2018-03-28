Stow mayor, councilmember's confrontation caught on camera

A confrontation between the mayor of Stow and a councilman was caught on surveillance video.

Stow Mayor Sara Kline allegedly assaulted by councilman; claim refuted

Mayor Sara Kline and Councilmember Bob Adaska were reportedly involved in a heated discussion after a recent council meeting. He said he was questioning Kline's decision over a recent removal of a city-owned playground.

Kline says she was shoved and assaulted by Adaska. He refuted the mayor's claims.

Following the city council meeting and confrontation, Kline filed a formal complaint on Adaska with the Stow Police Department.

At this time, Stow police have not issued any charges for Kline or Adaska.

