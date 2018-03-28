Fire, smoke pour from burning home on Cleveland's west side

Cleveland firefighters responded to a burning home on the city's west side Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to West 56th Street near Denison Avenue at approximately 7 a.m.

When the first firefighters arrived to the scene, smoke and flames were seen coming from the home's second-flood windows.

The flames were quickly extinguished.

Cleveland EMS have not reported any injuries related to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.