Naked Donald Trump statue, similar to one displayed in Cleveland, goes on the auction block

A statue of naked Donald Trump that was displayed along with other in places like Cleveland and New York before the election will be available for auction.

The statue is the last naked Trump sculpture that was not vandalized or destroyed while on display in the weeks before the Republican was elected president.

The life-sized statue depicting the President Trump in the nude showed up in Coventry on Aug. 18, 2016.

The statue was created by Joshua "Ginger" Monroe. Ginger, who grew up in Garfield Heights, worked with Los Angeles-based anarchist collective INDECLINE to place the naked Trump statues in cities all over the country.

The statue was taken by the Cleveland Heights Police Department within 24 minutes of its placement.

According to CBS News, the statue could fetch anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000.

Interested in purchasing the statue? The auction takes place on May 2 in New Jersey.

