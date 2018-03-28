Judge sentences man to 2 years in prison for viciously attacking RTA bus driver with brick

The man charged with assaulting a 62-year-old RTA bus driver was sentenced to two years in jail Wednesday morning.

Jamaur Raybon was charged for the Jan. 15, 2018 incident where he hit the driver in the head with a brick when he boarded the bus near East 149th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard, seriously injuring him. Raybon said he was paranoid at the time and felt he was being chased by someone trying to harm him.

The attack was caught on the bus' surveillance cameras.

Raybon admitted to assaulting the victim once he was detained, according to police records.

The victim required multiple stitches to his head, but survived the attack.

Raybon was also ordered to serve three years probation after his release from jail.

RTA officials requested that Raybon is banned for life from any form of RTA transportation.

The RTA released a statement on the ruling:

The outstanding efforts of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Transit Police, RTA detectives and the Cleveland Police Department resulted in the quick arrest and subsequent prosecution of the perpetrator. RTA and CPD’s brave men and women worked swiftly in this case, and they are to be commended for their excellent efforts.

RTA surveillance video played a key role in helping our Transit Police identify and quickly capture the criminal. RTA surveillance cameras on that bus recorded the entire incident. Our detectives arrested the perpetrator, he was charged, indicted, found guilty and now he has to face some very serious consequences.

Unfortunately, it is unclear if this outstanding bus operator, who has been with RTA for nearly 20 years, will return to work. This has been a life-altering experience for him. We are very proud of him and share in the devastation of such a crime being perpetrated on a public servant. He is to be highly commended. He was faced with a very real threat to his own life, and he was brave in the face of such aggression.

We’d like to thank the County Prosecutor for his diligence in this case. It’s clear that the justice system works – and it worked well in tandem with RTA’s Detective Bureau and the CPD, as we joined forces to seek justice on behalf of our bus driver.

We urge the Ohio Legislature to quickly pass House Bill 496 that calls for an increase in the penalty for assault when the victim in an employee of an Ohio transit system. The bill makes the assault a felony, rather than a misdemeanor, and quick passage will help keep these incidences from happening again.

RTA is committed to the safety and security of our operators and our customers. Now with this perpetrator off the streets -- and banned from ever being allowed on any RTA vehicle -- we know we are protecting our drivers, our customers and all the people of Cuyahoga County. We can all rest easier when the guilty are brought to justice.

