Campaign raises money for 30 Cleveland families that lost home in Rainbow Terrace fire

Rainbow Terrace and Lifelong Learning established a GoFundMe account to help raise funds for dozens of families that lost their homes and belongings in an apartment building fire on Monday.

The fire at Rainbow Terrace Apartments on Garden Valley Avenue initially started in a unit's kitchen, but later reignited and spread throughout the entire building. At least 60 residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

The Red Cross is providing temporary and emergency shelter to the displaced residents, but they still need other short-term needs.

The two sponsors of the GoFundMe page are seeking to raise $5,000 per family for a total of $150,000.

Furniture and other household needs like food, appliances, clothing, diapers, toiletries, and more are also needed.

As of Wednesday morning, more than $5,000 were raised by 101 people in one day.

If contributions exceed the $150,000 goal, a scholarship fund will be set up to benefit the youth impacted by the fire at Rainbow Terrace.

