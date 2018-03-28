Wrongfully convicted man walks out of court a free man after 15 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Wrongfully convicted man walks out of court a free man after 15 years behind bars

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Cleveland man who has spent the last 15 years of his life behind bars walked out of court a free man after 15 years behind bars.

He will be on probation for the next three years.

In 2002, Ru-El Sailor was indicted for the murder of a man over a drug debt.

Sailor was convicted and sentenced to 28 years to life in prison. 

He has maintained his innocence the whole time. 

He, along with his attorneys and the Ohio Innocence Project have worked to get him released.

Recently the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office Conviction Integrity Unit looked into the conviction and found Sailor wasn’t the shooter in the case. 

Sailor was transported from Lucasville to Cuyahoga County jail on Tuesday.

Sailor’s friends and family have gathered for a celebration and homecoming.

