Wrongfully convicted man walks out of court a free man after 15 years behind bars

A Cleveland man who has spent the last 15 years of his life behind bars walked out of court a free man after 15 years behind bars.

He will be on probation for the next three years.

After wrongly imprisoned for 15 years, exonerated Cleveland man RuEl Sailor wants to do three things: take kids to Disneyland, go see @KingJames, and attend a @Browns game. Let’s make this happen pic.twitter.com/8f0jV9uLak — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) March 28, 2018

In 2002, Ru-El Sailor was indicted for the murder of a man over a drug debt.

Sailor was convicted and sentenced to 28 years to life in prison.

He has maintained his innocence the whole time.

He, along with his attorneys and the Ohio Innocence Project have worked to get him released.

Sailor will plead guilty to perjury-for his testimony during trial. pic.twitter.com/zHgKGwVcRb — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) March 28, 2018

Victim’s brother says he vowed to make sure an innocent man was released. pic.twitter.com/KDAMSHm7NL — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) March 28, 2018

Recently the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office Conviction Integrity Unit looked into the conviction and found Sailor wasn’t the shooter in the case.

Sailor was transported from Lucasville to Cuyahoga County jail on Tuesday.

Sailor’s friends and family have gathered for a celebration and homecoming.

