Community activists holding rally for unsolved murders of four women killed on E. 93rd St. in Cleveland

Community activists will hold a rally and vigil Wednesday to remember Cleveland East 93rd Street area murder victims: Jazmine Trotter, Ashley Leszyeski, Christine Malone and Jameela Hasan.

Hasan was murdered in December 2012, Malone and Trotter were murdered in March 2013 and Leszyeski in May 2013. All four women were killed near East 93rd Street.

No one has been arrested for their murders.

"There are no official updates in these particular cases. Although the cases remain unsolved, they continue to be actively investigated within the Homicide Unit and within the Homicide Review Task Force. We continue to ask for the public's assistance and that anyone who has information contact our investigators," according to a statement from the Cleveland Police Department.

Activists say March 28 is the day 5 years ago that Malone was found dead in 2013.

Ashley Leszyeski's family says they feel their daughter and sister has been forgotten.

"Like I feel like everything's quiet and silent and I feel like it's been 5 years and slowly, it feels like they're forgetting about my sister and that's why we're here because we don't my sister nor any of the other ladies to be forgotten that got murdered on 93rd," said sister, Heather Leszyeski.

The vigil will be held at the intersection of E. 93rd St. and Bessemer Avenue on Cleveland's east side at 5pm. The event is hosted by Women's March Cleveland and several other groups.

Those who wish to submit anonymous tips on any of these cases can call 216-25CRIME.

