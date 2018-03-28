Cleveland mom charged with murder expected to plea in $10,000 food stamp fraud case

The Cleveland mom who has been charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son is expected to plea in a food stamp fraud case.

Prosecutors say Larissa Rodriguez, along with her home liaison at Bright Beginnings, Nancy Caraballo will enter guilty pleas Monday.

Caraballo paid Rodriguez 50 cents for every $1 of her food stamp benefits, totaling $10,058, according to the indictment.

The fraud lasted from July 2015 to December 2017.

The food stamps were meant for Rodriguez's five children, including 5-year-old Jordan, who was found buried in the backyard of Larissa's W. 80th home on December 19, 2017.

Rodriguez and her boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez have both been charged with the child's murder.

