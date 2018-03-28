Akron police looking for couple who stole bright orange Mercedes SUV

Officers say a man and a woman stole a bright orange 2018 Mercedes Benz G-Class SUV.

According to Akron police, the couple went to Ganley Mercedes at 1361 E. Market Street on March 24 around 2 p.m. and took a test drive.

Officers say the couple then returned a different key to the sales person and kept the key to the Mercedes.

After the dealership was closed, the suspects returned and drove the SUV off the lot.

If you have any information, please contact APD Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2530.

