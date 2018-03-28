Brunswick man accused of stabbing his roommate to death

The Brunswick Division of Police said 34-year-old Bawi Thang is accused of stabbing his roommate to death on March 25. (Source: Brunswick Division of Police)

The Brunswick Division of Police said 34-year-old Bawi Thang is accused of stabbing his roommate to death on March 25.

Police said around 9 p.m. on Sunday officers responded to an apartment on the 1400 block of Clearbrooke Drive.

Investigators said 34-year-old Tial Ceu was found dead from multiple stab wounds.

Thang also had stab wounds and was transported to the Cleveland Clinic in Brunswick, according to police.

He was later transported to Metro Hospital by Life Flight, according to investigators.

Police said preliminary investigation shows an altercation between the two roommates led to the stabbing.

Thang was charged with murder on March 27 and he is currently being held at the Medina County Jail, according to police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.