Euclid husband found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of his wife

The Euclid man accused of murdering his wife in January has been found incompetent to stand trial at this time.

Euclid police say Carlos Gonzalez-Manjarrez killed his wife Lori Gonzalez, 58, inside their East 222nd home on Jan. 16.

After the murder, he called 911 and said he just killed his wife with a knife. He said 'they have been going through some stuff lately."

Carlos will now be transported from the jail to North Coast Behavioral Health in Northfield for mental health treatment.

