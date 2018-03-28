Police still looking for more information after man shot and killed in Old Brooklyn

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County said police are still looking for more information after 24-year-old Nicholas Russell was found shot outside of Mandy's Lounge on Pearl Road in Old Brooklyn on March 3. (Source Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)

Russell had a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to a local hospital, according to investigators.

Investigators said he died at the hospital on March 11.

If anyone has any information about the incident you are asked to call 216-252-7463.

According to Crime Stoppers, a cash reward is available for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s) responsible.

