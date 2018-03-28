NASA Glenn not commenting on space station that could impact Ohio

The Chinese space station is expected to re-enter and fall to the Earth. (Source: CNN)

In the next couple of days a Chinese made space station will fall back to earth but it's anyone guess as to exactly when or where.

No one really knows because the Chinese government is refusing to help figure it out, and they're also not saying what the bus sized space station is made of.

With out those components it's tough to predict how much it weighs and what it's made of that could burn up upon re-entry, which could be used to calculate some answers.

In 2017 China did let the world know it no longer had control of the space station, called Tiangong-1, which is why it's loosing its altitude and is estimated to re-enter the earth's atmosphere sometime between March 30 and April 4.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has been tracking the station and has formed the best guesses.

Most experts believe that all parts of the station will burn up and not impact earth.

Ohio, along with the middle portion of the country, is in the path of ESA's best guess as to where it will re-enter.

Cleveland 19 contact the NASA Glenn Research Center in Northeast Ohio to see if we should be concerned about where it could come down.

By email a spokesman said, "We understand from press accounts and a December 2017 communication from the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations that China’s Tiangong-1 space laboratory will re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere in early 2018. As this is a Chinese spacecraft, NASA would refer you to the appropriate authorities in China for comment."

