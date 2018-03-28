Wild turkey 'creating havoc' in Rocky River

The Rocky River Police Department said a wild turkey was "creating havoc" on Lake Road near the Cravings Restaurant around 7:30 a.m. on March 20. (Source WOIO/Stock Photo)

The Rocky River Police Department said a wild turkey was "creating havoc" on Lake Road near the Cravings Restaurant around 7:30 a.m. on March 20.

Police said the turkey was moved off the roadway.

Ornery turkeys take over Rocky River neighborhoods

Investigators said another call came in around 10 a.m. and a person reported a wild turkey in the parking lot at Heinen's Grocery store on Detroit Road.

The turkey was upsetting customers, according to the report.

Police said the turkey was located in a grassy area in the parking lot and it was not bothering anyone.

Officers are not sure if it was the same turkey from the 7:30 a.m. call.

Back in January Rocky River residents were unhappy after turkeys made mail delivery nearly impossible in one area.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.