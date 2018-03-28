Report: Jessica Eye may fight Jessica Rose-Clark in June

It looks like we might know who Jessica "Evil" Eye will fight next in the UFC. (Source WOIO/Stock Photo)

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani said UFC is targeting Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Eye on June 23.

UFC is targeting Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Jessica Eye on 6/23 in Singapore, per multiples sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 28, 2018

MMAMania.com is reporting the June 23 event will be a Fight Night show.

If the fight is officially announced Eye will be fighting a woman who is 2-0 in her UFC career.

Clark is 9-4 in her career.

She defeated one of the bigger stars of the company Paige VanZant by unanimous decision back in January.

Remember Eye was scheduled to fight VanZant until VanZant was pulled from the fight due to an injury.

Eye is coming off a win as well, She defeated Kalindra Faria by split decision on Jan. 14.

The Cleveland native said she is currently fighting at the weight division that best suits her.

Before her run in the UFC many experts said Eye was the best 125-pound fighter, unfortunately for her UFC did not have that weight division when she first joined.

Clark is currently ranked 9th and Eye is currently ranked 10th in the Women's Flyweight division, according to the UFC.com rankings.

Nicco Montano is the current Women's Flyweight Champion.

