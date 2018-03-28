Kevin Love will not play against the Charlotte Hornets. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Cavaliers said forward Kevin Love will not play against the Charlotte Hornets tonight.

The Cavs said he was injured on Tuesday night and was experiencing concussion-like symptoms during the game against the Miami Heat.

Before the game on Tuesday Love had scored at least 20 points in three straight games.

The Cavs game against the Hornets starts at 7 p.m. and will air on Fox Sports Ohio.

