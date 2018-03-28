Lorain police say woman killed; man injured during burglary

Woman killed during burglary on Amherst Avenue in Lorain. (Source: WOIO)

Officers are investigating after a woman was killed and a man seriously injured during a burglary.

Lorain police responded to a home in the 3600 block of Amherst Avenue around 8 p.m. on March 27 for a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, the woman was deceased. Her name is not being released.

The man, whose name is also not being released, was transported to a Cleveland area hospital with what police say are "significant injuries."

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lorain police at 440-204-2100.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.