Cleveland Browns trade quarterback Cody Kessler to Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns trade Cody Kessler to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Browns will receive a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick.

The California native played QB for USC and was selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Browns picked up quarterback Tyrod Taylor via a trade earlier this month with the Buffalo Bills.

The team also has the first and 4th overall picks in this year's NFL Draft.

