Indians' Trevor Bauer giving away thousands to charity of your choice

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is starting off the season with a huge announcement of giving.

In a video released on Twitter on Wednesday, one day before the Major League Baseball season begins, Bauer unveiled "69 Days of Giving."

The video is pretty hilarious, by the way:

1) My website is finally live! Check it out here: https://t.co/7ienyNJSrI 2) This is the official announcement for 69 days of giving, a charitable giving campaign I will be running this season! Help me help your favorite cause! https://t.co/ZXUf3Rdm9l pic.twitter.com/YsrG3P0sri — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 28, 2018

According to Bauer, he is giving away the extra money he made in arbitration, which will add up to more than $100,000.

Here's how it will work, according to his website. For 68 days Bauer will give $420.69 to different charities submitted by fans.

On day 69, he will give $69,420.69 to the charity of his choice.

The website also appears to have a section that will keep track of all charities that have been supported.

So far, the only charity listed is the Lone Survivor Foundation for veterans.

