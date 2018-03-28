Olmsted Township couple hope for closure in disappearance of daughter Tricia Reitler

Thursday will mark the 25th anniversary of the day 19-year-old Tricia Reitler was last seen on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion Indiana. (Source WOIO)

Thursday will mark the 25th anniversary of the day 19-year-old Tricia Reitler was last seen on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion Indiana.

She was last seen going to a store for a snack and believed to have been abducted and murdered.

Her bloodied clothing was found in a park the next morning.

As the sad date approaches for her parents Donna and Garry Reitler shared their thoughts and hopes with Cleveland 19.

Sadly not a lot has changed regarding solving the case or finding Tricia.

"I think that's one of the frustrating things, there's no direct evidence pointing to any one suspect" said Garry.

In 1999 a person of interest was identified, Donald Grenier who was later convicted of abducting and raping another girl but not Tricia.

Larry Hall, another one time suspect is also in prison but for a different crime.

Donna said Tricia is always on her mind.

"Every morning I come down and I say good morning to her picture if not vocally I do it in my head," she said.

The couple hope someone will come forward with a clue.

"Somebody has the answer, we know that. It's a nightmare that we've lived with for 25 years. It's gonna take just one thing to open it up you know and that's what we pray for every day.

Clearly the Reitler's are close to their faith, something especially important right now.

It helps then get through the phone call they got 25 years ago never fades. Garry remembers it well

"I think right there we know that basically she wasn't taken of her own free will. She didn't run away, she didn't walk away you know, that somebody had taken her," he said.

With a sigh Donna added "She was a wonderful daughter, she really was."

