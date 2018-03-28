Junk dumped near St. Casimir's cleaned up, but Slavic Village litter issue persists

The garbage in the lot next to St. Casimir Church has been cleaned up. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland church will hold Easter Mass in a trash-free location.

The illegal garbage that someone dumped in the lot next door to St. Casimir Church has been cleaned up.

Someone dumped multiple bags of garbage, along with what looked like remodeling material, in an empty lot sometime before Palm Sunday.

Cleveland Police told Cleveland 19 the Environmental Crimes Task Force has been working the case, and that they assisted with the cleaning of the location.

They told us they have not made any arrests.

As we told you on Tuesday, illegal dumping of solid trash material is a felony in Ohio. Violators face two to four years behind bars, and up to a $25,000 fine.

John Niedzialek, a lifelong parishioner of Saint Casimir, says he's glad to see the trash gone, and he's grateful to welcome new worshipers to Easter Mass.

"I'm very thankful that the mess that was here the day before Palm Sunday is now cleaned up," he said.

However, there is still a large problem with people dumping trash around Slavic Village.

Niedzialek says he's taken to walking the area around the church, picking up the garbage others have left behind.

"I walk this neighborhood probably about 25 times a year, cleaning up trash from St. Casimir Church down St. Casimir Way down to Doan Brook," he said.

A formal neighborhood cleanup day is set for April 21, in cooperation with the Doan Brook Partnership. That is on Earth Day.

