15-year-old Canton girl declared missing; police seeking tips

A 15-year-old girl has been declared missing by the Canton Police Department.

Zoey Marie Boyd ran away from home March 19 and left a goodbye letter, according to the the girl's mother, Dawn Johnson.

Boyd, of Canton, has been sending her mother social media messages, but refuses to come home and will not say where she is.

Boyd is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs140 pounds, has blue eyes and red/brown hair -- which was recently dyed.

Anyone with information leading to the girl's whereabouts is asked to call Canton Police at 330-649-5800.

