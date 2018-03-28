Cleveland Browns are open for business; will the trades net real gains?

Cody Kessler (Source: Erik Drost, Wikipedia Commons) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime we're featuring CBS NFL Reporter Jason LaCanfora to discuss:
- Cody Kessler's trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for 2019 NFL Draft picks
- How the Browns could benefit from quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Jarvis Landry
- Speaking of QB's, who should the top dawg be for the Browns? Get LaCanfora's top draft picks.
