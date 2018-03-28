Cleveland Browns are open for business; will the trades net real - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns are open for business; will the trades net real gains?

Posted by Tony Zarrella, Sports Director
Cody Kessler (Source: Erik Drost, Wikipedia Commons) Cody Kessler (Source: Erik Drost, Wikipedia Commons)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime we're featuring CBS NFL Reporter Jason LaCanfora to discuss:

  • Cody Kessler's trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for 2019 NFL Draft picks
  • How the Browns could benefit from quarterback Tyrod Taylor  and wide receiver Jarvis Landry
  • Speaking of QB's, who should the top dawg be for the Browns? Get LaCanfora's top draft picks.

