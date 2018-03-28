I-X Indoor Amusement Park rides cleared for use after inspections process

Cleveland 19 has obtained copies of the most recent inspection reports for all rides at the I-X Indoor Amusement Park, which opened last week.

The inspections were done on March 20 by the Ohio Department of Agriculture Amusement Ride Safety Division. They inspect all amusement rides, temporary and permanent.

Inspectors looked at all the rides in the park, totaling almost 60 inspections.

Any rides that needed repairs or maintenance to get them to state compliance would have to address those issues before they could open.

Some rides were all clear at the inspection, and some rides needed to make some changes, such as replacing carabiners or electrical panel covers. One ride had to take a car out of commission and another needed a smoke detector.

You can read the inspection reports here.

The last amusement park accident in Ohio happened last summer at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus. One person was killed and seven others were hurt when the "Fire Ball" ride broke apart in the air.

The manufacturer, KMG, said the cause was corrosion of a support beam. The ride was operated by Amusements of America. The state did not fine or sanction them after the accident.

Ohio Department of Agriculture records showed that ride inspectors did not find the corrosion in the beam that broke.

A $1.27 million dollar settlement was reached last week with the family of Tyler Jarrell, the 18-year-old that was killed.

The I-X Center does not have any rides called the "Fire Ball" or any rides operated by Amusements of America.

