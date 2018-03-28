FirstEnergy will shutter Perry nuclear power plant

FirstEnergy Solutions has announced the closure of its nuclear power plants.

Two of the plants operate in Ohio and the other is located in Pennsylvania.

The Ohio plants are the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor and the Perry Nuclear Power Plant is based in Perry.

The plants will be shut down by 2020.

However, FirstEnergy stipulated the plants will continue normal operations until then.

A press release stated FirstEnergy Solutions will aim for “legislative policy solutions as an alternative to deactivation or sale.”

