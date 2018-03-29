President Trump visits Northeast Ohio to promote nation's infrastructure

President Donald Trump visited Richfield Thursday afternoon to push his infrastructure plan to rebuild the country's roads and bridges. (Source WOIO)

The president unveiled his proposal in February, which would use $200 billion in federal money to spark at least $1.5 trillion in spending from state, local, and private funds.

He began the speech talking about his 2016 election victory.

"Remember you can't win unless you win the state of Ohio right," Trump said.

The sentence drew loud applause.

The President's theme was Make America Stronger, a bold theme that he said should start in Ohio and one Trump promised to back up with big bucks. $1.3 trillion dollars, he told the 450 or so people assembled here that their hands are what will do the work saying

President Trump noted construction on the border wall has started.

When talking about gun control President Trump recognized the bump stock ban and improved background checks.

He said there will be no changes to the second amendment.

President Trump said highways, waterways, roadways and bridges will be fixed under budget and ahead of schedule.

The President entered the stage to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A."

He said wages are rising at the fastest rate in a decade.

Here is a list of some government officials who attended the event:

Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor

Auditor Dave Yost

Congress member Bob Gibbs

Congress member Jim Renacci

U.S. rep Bill Johnson

After the event many people chose not to speak, it is unclear if they were asked not to or didn't want to but those who did were enthusiastic.

A member of a group called Ohio Women For Trump was happy with the speech.

"We're very very please that he came to speak to us. It's not about party any more folks, it's about heart and American patriotism," the woman said.

Another woman, who identified herself as a member of Local 18 and carrying her hardhat shared her thoughts.

"He's right about the jobs, we need to be skilled we need vocation I mean that's what it's about I mean you can't bring so many jobs here if you don't have the skills to be able to complete the jobs," she said.

It was not the jobs, jobs, jobs message delivered in a way one might have expected. Rather how his policies on a variety of issues would create jobs.

He took a few shots at Hillary Clinton and President Obama, and many on "fake news" media who he motioned to often simply pointing and saying "them."

The visit was President Trump's first significant public appearance since the "60 Minutes" interview with adult-film actress Stormy Daniels was televised. During the interview, Daniels described an alleged sexual affair with Trump, who was married at the time, in 2006.

