Northeast Ohio weather: Soggy Thursday, possible wintry mix ahead

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

A front sitting over central Ohio and southern Pennsylvania will track north into NE Ohio today. Waves of low pressure will move over the front, bringing rain to the area. The front will move southeast and away from us tonight. Cooler, drier air will follow the frontal passage. High pressure will move in for the tail end of the work week.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Today will be a rather gloomy day. Expect periods of rain. Patchy fog is likely.

Temperatures should be right on par for this time of the year. (Lakeshore areas may be a touch cooler.)

9:00 AM: 47°, Noon: 51°, 5:00 PM: 51°

Waves of rain remain possible through the overnight hours. With temperatures falling into the lower to mid 30s overnight, rain may mix with snow by dawn. This will not be anything major; more of a nuisance given the fact that it's almost April.

Easter Weekend Forecast:

Friday morning's wintry mix will wind down rather quickly. Expect gradually decreasing clouds through the day.

Another weather system will move in from the northwest this weekend. We'll begin the day Saturday on a dry note but rain will move in during the afternoon.

As temperatures fall into the upper 20s on Saturday night, rain may mix with snow. This wintry mix will quickly move out of NE Ohio early Sunday morning.

Easter Sunday will feature chilly conditions and gradually decreasing clouds.

Friday's high (Good Friday): 43°

Saturday's high: 55°

Sunday's high (Easter Sunday): 40°

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.