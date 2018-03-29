Many familiar faces on the 2018 Cleveland Indians roster

The Cleveland Indians kick off the 2018 MLB season Thursday night on the road against the Seattle Mariners, as they seek a second trip to the World Series in three years.

2017 ended in disappointing fashion, as the Indians were knocked out of the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees.

The Tribe lost several key players during the offseason, including fan-favorite Carlos Santana, relief pitcher Bryan Shaw, and Jay Bruce, who quickly grew in popularity during his time in Cleveland.

The Indians did sign Yonder Alonso, who the team hopes can fill the shoes of Santana. Alonso played 142 games last year on two different teams. He hit 28 home runs while batting .266. He also comes at a fraction of the contract price compared to what Santana was seeking.

The Opening Day 40-man roster looks like this:

The Indians also brought back Mike Napoli and Rajai Davis. Both were part of the Indians 2016 World Series run, but neither are included on the active 40-man roster. They can be called up from the Minor League at any time.

Davis, as you could probably remember, hit the goosebump-inducing Game 7 home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 World Series. Let's relive that again:

