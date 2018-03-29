AKC names Labrador retriever most popular dog breed; find out wh - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

AKC names Labrador retriever most popular dog breed; find out where your dog ranks

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The United States has changed a lot in the last 27 years; the launch of Facebook, four different presidents, and so much more. But some things never change.

For the 27th year in a row, the Labrador retriever has been named the most popular dog breed by the American Kennel Club.

The ever-popular, friendly, and active dog breed has claimed the title for every year since 1991. 

“The Labrador Retriever has its paws firmly planted in Americans’ hearts,” says AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “It’s such a versatile and family friendly breed.”

The top-10 list of dog breeds includes: 

  1. Retrievers (Labrador)
  2. German Shepherd Dogs
  3. Retrievers (Golden)
  4. French Bulldogs
  5. Bulldogs
  6. Beagles
  7. Poodles
  8. Rottweilers
  9. Yorkshire Terriers
  10. Pointers (German Shorthaired)

View the complete list here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly