Police arrest 1 suspect, search for another for murder of Cleveland Heights mother found dead in garbage

Cleveland Heights police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to the murder of a woman who was found shot and stabbed to death. Her body was then ditched in a garbage can.

Cleveland Heights police say a warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Yaphet Bradley for the aggravated murder in the death of Miriam Johnson.

The mother of four was found on March 22 outside of a vacant home on Chamberlain Avenue. The medical examiner says Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the head and sharp force injuries to the trunk and extremities. She was missing for nearly a month before her body was discovered. Police say Johnson was initially reported missing on Feb. 25.

Bradley is also wanted on unrelated drug charges.

Police already arrested 24-year-old Calvin Young of Cleveland. Young has been charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, and abuse of a corpse.

Johnson's family issued the following statement Thursday:

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Miriam and deeply troubled by the disgusting acts of those responsible. Those who knew Miriam remember how bright and cheerful she was. We remember her smile. Miriam loved her children and her family, and despite her challenges that love was inspiring her to try to put her life together. We are grateful that her children are safe and are with those who love them. We are exceedingly grateful to the Cleveland Heights Police Department and all the men and women across agencies who have been working so hard on this case. We are thankful that the case is moving forward. Our sincere hope is that those men and women will be protected and that their families will be blessed. All of the family is also grateful for the countless expressions of love and sympathy that we have received from friends and community members. We appreciate your continued prayers on our behalf, especially for Miriam's children. While we hope that the criminal case continues to progress, we hope that Miriam can be honored by an increase in love and compassion, and an increased awareness of those who are threatened by violence or entrapped in abusive relationships. It is our prayer that especially during this Easter weekend we might find some peace in our faith that Miriam has returned home to the loving embrace of the Lord. We love her, we miss her, but we know that we will be with her again."

He is expected to make his first court appearance today.

If anybody has any information regarding Bradley's location, please contact the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force or Cleveland Heights Police Department.

